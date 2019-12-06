PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office sent out an announcement today about recent spam calls from a person claiming to be a lieutenant from the Sheriff’s office.

The spam caller is identifying themself as Lieutenant Conor Mullen. The caller then claims to people that they have outstanding issues, jury duty or an unpaid summons, and that a warrant has been placed out for them. The caller then requests funding in the form of money orders and gift cards.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they do not ask for funding in these situations, and they are currently looking for the identity of the spam caller.

Those who have information about the caller or have been scammed should call the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office at 412-350-4714.