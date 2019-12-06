Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Defenseman Zach Trotman has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Justin Shultz has been activated from injured reserve.
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday that Schultz has been activated after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury.
GUESS WHO HAS BEEN ACTIVATED FROM IR? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/l3ErtzhcC4
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 6, 2019
Trotman, who appeared in five games, is heading back to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.
The Pens play the Arizona Coyotes tonight on home ice.
