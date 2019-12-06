  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Defenseman Zach Trotman has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Justin Shultz has been activated from injured reserve.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday that Schultz has been activated after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury.

Trotman, who appeared in five games, is heading back to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The Pens play the Arizona Coyotes tonight on home ice.

