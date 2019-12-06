



TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is on the scene at an intersection in Turtle Creek.

Officials are at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Seneca Street on Friday night.

Police are paying close attention to a vehicle on Wilbur Street.

A witness who drove by the car told KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse that he saw a car with a busted window around 5 p.m. but kept driving.

He came back around 7 p.m. and saw the car was still there and found a man slumped over the wheel.

The man tried to get him to respond but was unsuccessful.

The man then called 911.

No word from police on what is happening.

No word from police on what is happening.