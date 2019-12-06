  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Highmark Health and the Salvation Army helped brighten the holidays for nearly 100 local families.

Dozens of Highmark Health employees took park in the Salvation Army’s Adopt A Family program on Friday.

Employees helped wrap gift baskets that were stuffed with toys for children.

The baskets also had cookware and personal care items for parents.

All of the items were loaded into trucks and taken to the Salvation Army warehouse.

The gifts will be given to almost 100 local families.

