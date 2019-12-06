LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) – Lower Burrel Police are investigating after a man driving a van allegedly opened the door and told a girl to get in.

On Facebook, Lower Burrell police are warning of a suspicious white male in his 60s driving a dark gray or black minivan.

Police say a middle school student reported that the driver had pulled up along side her on Thursday around 8 a.m. and asked if she was someone.

She reportedly said no, then the driver told her she could “get in anyways.”

According to the post, she kept walking. No one else saw the vehicle.

Police are investigating. They say they have been making progress and plan on releasing information later.

