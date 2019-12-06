Comments
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Traffic is backing up on Route 28 after a “large truck” lost its load of mud and dirt, spilling it all over the road.
According to the Millvale Borough Police Department, Route 28 North between the Millvale on-ramp and the Etna exit is down to one lane.
Police say a large truck lost its load, and now a pile of mud and dirt is blocking the lane.
PennDOT crews are currently cleaning up, say police. They ask residents to avoid the area if possible.
Police have not yet said what led to the truck to lose its load.
