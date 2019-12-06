By Bob Allen
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials had to open fire at a suspect during an undercover child predator investigation after the individual almost hit officials with his car.

On Thursday, agents with the Attorney General’s Office said they were posing as a 14-year-old boy online when they were contacted by Justin Torres.

They say he tried to set up a meeting for sex at the Holiday Inn along Campbell’s Run Road.

When he arrived, undercover agents confronted Torres, who was sitting in his car.

While trying to get away, police say Torres almost hit officers, including driving directly towards them.

That’s when the shots were fired at his car.

Torres was eventually pulled over along Route 22-30 and taken into custody.

Torres is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful contact with a minor.

No one was hurt.

