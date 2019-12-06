PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the holiday season, and the U.S. Postal Service is already hard at work. This year’s slogan: We’re Ready.

At the North Huntington Carrier Annex, carriers are prepared to handle the heavy volumes of mail.

“Our volume of parcels is three times as much. Three times? Easily… Maybe more,” said an employee.

The postal carriers will be working extended hours, to make sure every package is delivered on time.

They recommend the following dates for mailing your packages:

December 11 for those sent to military bases

December 14 for retail ground packages

December 20 for first-class mail

December 21 for priority mail

December 23 for priority express, the most expensive option

The biggest challenge for employees is the weather. The Post Office said the best way to help their carriers is to leave a clear path to your door and turn on your porch light.

“We’re requesting our customers help us out a little bit,” USPS Communications spokesperson Tad Kelley said. “We’ve got packages being delivered early in the morning, some as early as 6 am. So leaving a porch light on is incredibly helpful, we can know which house number, we’re at the right location, and into the evening too.”

The Post Office also advised to ship packages in sturdy boxes.

” If you’re going to use your own that’s fine, just make sure it is sturdy, it hasn’t been used too many times. So it’s not as strong as it used to be. Package it well. Inside you want to use foam or your bubble wrap or your peanuts, or newspaper works fine,” Kelley said.

Customers should also plan ahead and arrange to have packages and mail held if they’ll be traveling over the holidays.