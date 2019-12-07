



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that a new bench coach would be joining the team for the 2020 season.

Butler native Don Kelly will join Manager Derek Shelton’s staff for the position. Kelly has been involved in professional baseball for 16 seasons. He played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2007 and 5 years for the Detroit Tigers. He is also a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School and Point Park University.

OFFICIAL: Don Kelly will be joining Manager Derek Shelton’s staff as the Bench Coach for the 2020 season. Kelly, a native of Butler, PA, spent 16 seasons in pro baseball, including parts of nine in the Majors with the Pirates (2007), Tigers (2009-2014) and Marlins (2015-16). pic.twitter.com/wuq6vNC6W7 — Pirates (@Pirates) December 7, 2019

“I am extremely humbled and excited to return to the Pirates as the bench coach. I share the vision and passion that Ben [Cherington] and Derek [Shelton] have for the future of the organization,” Kelly said. “My family and I could not be more proud to return home to be a part of this next chapter of Pirates baseball.”

The Pittsburgh Pirates also announced other coaches who will be returning for the upcoming season.

Joey Cora will be Third Base Coach, Rick Eckstein will be Hitting Coach and Justin Meccage will return as well with the position to be determined.