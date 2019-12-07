Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Mr. Frankie
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Mr. Frankie is an FIV-positive cat who is searching for a home where he will be the only feline. Having FIV does not mean that Mr. Frankie is unhealthy – it simply means that he will need to see a vet regularly to keep him feeling his best! This handsome cat has a larger-than-life personality and he can’t wait to share all his love with a family of his own.
- To find out more about how to adopt Mr. Frankie, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stella & Miranda And Madeline
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Sweet little Stella is a Boxer-Pug mix who is good with other dogs and children. She loves going for walks and getting belly rubs! She is looking for her furever home! Watch a video of her here.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
As of 11/25/19, Miranda is approximately 13-14 weeks old. She came into the shelter as a very small kitten. She has been bottle fed by her foster. She is very playful and gets along well with other cats and dogs. Now she is ready for her furever home.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
As of 11/25/19, Madeline is approximately 13-14 weeks old. She came into the shelter as a very small kitten. She has been bottle fed by her foster. She is very playful and gets along well with other cats and dogs. Now she is ready for her furever home.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
