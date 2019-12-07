



Mr. Frankie

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Mr. Frankie is an FIV-positive cat who is searching for a home where he will be the only feline. Having FIV does not mean that Mr. Frankie is unhealthy – it simply means that he will need to see a vet regularly to keep him feeling his best! This handsome cat has a larger-than-life personality and he can’t wait to share all his love with a family of his own.