TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — A man was found unresponsive and slumped over the wheel of his car in Turtle Creek last night.
The man has been identified as 27-year-old Antonio Mark Burleigh. He died at 7:16 p.m. at the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue, at the intersection of Wilbur and Seneca Street.
A bystander called 911 after passing the car a second time and noticing Burleigh slumped over the wheel.
The cause of death is not yet known and has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Allegheny County Police are currently investigating Burleigh’s death.
