Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers seized 15 bundles of heroin, 14 bricks of heroin, two Suboxone films and $641 in cash from a residence in Northview Heights.
According to the criminal complaint, officials executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Chicago Street on Friday.
Once inside, 11 bundles of heroin marked “The Gambler,” three bundles of heroin marked “Stranger Danger” and one bundle of heroin marked “Unstoppable” were found, plus one baggie containing marijuana.
Officials also seized ammunition and one hand gun.
Jasmine Howard and Alphonzo Howard are now facing charges.
You must log in to post a comment.