



STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — 36-year-old Omarr Harris of McKees Rocks was arrested yesterday after allegedly killing a man in Shooters Bar of Stowe Township in May of this year.

According to the criminal complaint, around 1 a.m. Harris pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol from his waistband, and the victim, 31-year-old Ernest Dixon, lunged at the shooter.

Harris stepped back and shot Dixon before walking out of the bar. All of this was caught on surveillance footage.

Dixon was still alive when police arrived and taken to Allegheny General Hospital to treat his gunshot wound to the head. He died at 3:21 a.m.

Dixon had three children and a distraught cousin who he left behind.

Harris is being charged with one count of criminal homicide, one count of carrying a firearm without a license and another gun possession charge.

Overnight, Harris was arraigned and denied bail due to the homicide charge. There is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 20, and he did not request an attorney.

Allegheny County Police are responsible for his arrest. Harris pled guilty in 2001 to a felony charge and was found guilty in 2007 of carrying a firearm without a license.