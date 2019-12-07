



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — St. Clair Hospital is stepping up to help Meals on Wheels in a time of need.

Meals on Wheels of Peters Township said the hospital will deliver 175 hot meals on Monday morning.

On Friday, five volunteers at the Meals on Wheels of were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak.

Due to the evacuation, the 150 meals that were in the ovens were not delivered to clients.

The kitchen was also closed and a new exhaust fan needs to be installed.

No meals can be prepared until the fan is fixed.

The hospital will also send one of its repair persons to check out the vent.