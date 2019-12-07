MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Officials said a naked man ran around the eighth floor of a McKeesport building before running into a wall, causing $500 worth of damage.

According to the criminal complaint, Patrick Jeter entered the eighth floor of McKeesport Housing Authority seniors building on Tuesday morning.

He took all his clothes off and ran around. He then ran into a wall and left a “large hole in the wall,” the complaint says.

On Friday, the police were called to the McKeesport Towers for Jeter causing a disturbance.

The complaint says Jeter verbally and physically assaulted a worker when told to leave.

The complaint says a worker told police that Jeter may be homeless.

Jeter was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing many charges, including indecent exposure, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.