



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is losing its director to The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences (NCMNS).

According to a NCMNS press release from Dec. 4, current director Eric Dorfman will be filling the position of director at the museum in North Carolina starting in early 2020.

“Eric Dorfman brings extensive experience that will help grow the reputation of our state’s most-visited museum and joins the talented team of people working to preserve natural history and resources across our state,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said.

Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Eric Dorfman as the new director for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. He has a demonstrated track record in bold strategic planning, successful fundraising, and community engagement.”

“Most importantly, he has a true passion for scientific research, education and environmental conservation – the very strengths of our outstanding natural sciences museum.”

Dorfman has served as the director to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History since late 2015. He previously spent 13 years in New Zealand as directors at three different museums.

“I am deeply honored to lead the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences,” Dorfman said. “Since 1879, the museum has solidified its role as one of the nation’s leaders in natural history and become an iconic institution in Raleigh and across the state. I am impressed by the talented and hard-working staff, the Friends and volunteers who serve this organization, as well as by the many partnerships with North Carolina’s academic institutions.”

“I am eager to work with them to continue the legacy they’ve built, furthering the museum’s opportunities for world-class research and for sharing a love of nature with future generations. I can’t wait to get started.”