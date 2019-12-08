HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a Florida man was killed while hunting in northeastern Pennsylvania when his portable propane heater exploded.
Police in Wayne County say 81-year-old Gregory Scheer of Chiefland, Florida was hunting from a stand on the ground and using a portable propane heater in Texas Township.
Police say the heater may have malfunctioned or perhaps was improperly connected and caused an attached propane bottle to explode at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say two other propane bottles nearby also exploded.
A fire marshal was called to investigate and an autopsy is planned this week.
