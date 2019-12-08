



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local middle school is putting extra precautions in place after a student was diagnosed with whooping cough.

In a letter to Jefferson Middle School parents, they say one student has been diagnosed with whooping cough, which is a highly contagious infection. Out of an abundance of caution, the school says additional cleaning is taking place over the weekend.

The information was also sent to Jefferson Elementary School parents as the two schools share the same building in the Mt. Lebanon School District.

The principal of Jefferson Middle School says the best way for parents to protect their children is through vaccination.

The state Department of Health says symptoms of whooping cough include a runny nose and violent bursts of coughing that sometimes cause vomiting.

“We will continue to monitor this issue very closely and communicate additional information if necessary,” the letter says.

Another local school in Fayette County is also dealing with whooping cough after a student was diagnosed with the potentially deadly disease.

A first grader in the Frazier School District was diagnosed with whooping cough earlier in November.