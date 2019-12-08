EVANS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise ready to ship out was stolen out of the mailbox of a family-owned business in Butler County.

State Police say they’re trying to figure out who stole more than $2,900 worth of merchandise that was packaged and ready to be picked up by USPS.

Police believe the theft happened some time between noon and 1 p.m. last Monday on the 100 block of Timberlee Drive in Evans City, Butler County.

According to a report by state police, the owner of Forever Kindred, a boutique, said they had packaged 98 pieces of merchandise to be picked up, but they were stolen from the mailbox.

The total worth of stolen merchandise is estimated to cost $2,907.63.