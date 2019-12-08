PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh announced today that the Pitt Panthers are representing the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl.

The Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. They will be playing the Eastern Michigan Eagles of the Mid-American Conference. It will be a national ESPN telecast and have an 8 p.m. kickoff.

This will be Pitt’s 35th all-time bowl appearance and fourth under their current Coach Pat Narduzzi.

“You’re only guaranteed 12 games in college football, so the opportunity to play one more time in 2019 is something our team is not going to take for granted,” Narduzzi said. “Coach Creighton has done an impressive job at Eastern Michigan. They had a great road win over a Big Ten bowl team in Illinois this season. We look forward to the challenge.”

The two teams have only played twice before. In 2007, they won 27-3 over the Eagles at Heinz Field. They won their first game against the Eagles as well in 1995.

“On behalf of the University of Pittsburgh, I want to thank Executive Director Brad Michaels and the Detroit Lions organization for the opportunity to play in this year’s Quick Lane Bowl,” Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said.

“Under the Lions’ watch, the Quick Lane Bowl has placed a high priority on the student-athlete experience well beyond game day. We look forward to our visit and hope our fans make the trip to Detroit on the 26th to support our Panthers in their final game of the season.”