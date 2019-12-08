Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Joseph Blandisi to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford announced on Sunday that 25-year-old Blandisi will go to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.
He played two games for Pittsburgh since being called up for the third time this season, the Pens say.
Yesterday the Pens beat the Detroit Redwings to grab their third consecutive win.
