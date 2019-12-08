PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges has a new fan: Uncle Si from “Duck Dynasty.”
“I heard the good news,” Uncle Si says in a video posted to Twitter. “The Steelers have got a duck for a quarterback. Go get ’em duck.”
Go get ‘em Duck. #herewego@steelers @DevlinHodges10 pic.twitter.com/GIzkcAlKyW
— Duck Commander (@Duck_Commander) December 8, 2019
He says he used to be a Saints fan, but now he’s a Steelers fan.
Devlin “Duck” Hodges was once again tapped to be the starting quarterback. Hodges will start in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Duck mania has been sweeping across Pittsburgh, and it looks like its reach extends past Pa. and down into La.
Hodges got the nickname “Duck” for his duck call. Uncle Si was a star in the show “Duck Dynasty,” which chronicles the lives of a family running a businesses that makes products for duck hunters.
You must log in to post a comment.