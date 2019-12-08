Comments
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into and several items, including a purse with credit cards inside, were stolen.
State police say the alleged thefts happened sometime between late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Four different vehicles parked on Schultz Road in Unity Township, Westmoreland County were entered.
A purse with credit cards inside was stolen, as well as a jacket and headphones. The car was unlocked.
State police say they also responded to another motor vehicle theft nearby on the same day.
