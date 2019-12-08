



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may not be sunny, but frigid morning temperatures are going to warm up into the 50s.

Pittsburgh is waking up to another cold and frosty morning with areas in the low 20s, feeling more like the upper teens.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says it’ll be mostly cloudy this Sunday but we’ll be flirting with temps in the 50s.

Overnight rain showers start to work their way in with mild temperatures in the 40s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

It will be a widespread steady rain all day Monday, Mary Ours says, which could lead to localized flooding for some areas where totals look to range from half an inch to one inch.

She says we’ll see highs at the mid-50s around midnight this Monday.

Then we’ll have a mild start to Tuesday before temperatures drop through the day with rain switching to snow showers. Mary Ours expects little to no accumulation with the ground temperatures being too warm.

Wednesday and Thursday, another blast of cold air arrives and sticks around, leaving our highs struggling to make it to 30. Lows on Thursday will be in the teens.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.