PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers injury-plagued season may start turning around this coming Sunday.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, JuJu Smith-Schuster who has been out for the past three weeks is hoping to return against Buffalo on Sunday.
Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury, is eyeing a return on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019
Smith-Schuster is one of many Steelers who have faced injuries this season, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back James Conner.
Despite all the injuries, the Steelers are still very much in the playoff hunt, holding on to the second wild-card spot in the AFC standings with a record of 8-5.
The Steelers will take on the team sitting ahead of them in the wild card standings, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday night at Heinz Field with kickoff scheduled for 8:25 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.