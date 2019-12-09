Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriffs Officers arrested a man following a traffic stop on Sunday revealed a pound of marijuana in the car and nearly $2,000 in cash.
Craig Nash, 31-years-old of Central Northside, was pulled over along the Liberty Bridge Sunday afternoon just after 2:00 p.m. due to reckless driving and expired inspection and emission stickers.
When deputies approached the car, they detected a strong smell of marijuana and then asked Nash to exit the vehicle.
They then found one pound of vacuum-sealed marijuana under the driver’s side seat and $1,938 in cash on Nash’s person.
Nash was taken into custody and taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he now faces several charges.
