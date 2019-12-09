



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Israeli man who fled the country after being accused of molesting a teenage girl in Dormont back in 2004 has pleaded guilty in the case.

Moshe Journo allegedly had been on the run for 15 years after being accused of raping the teenager.

He arrived back in Pittsburgh in February and on Monday, he entered a guilty plea to one count of sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

Allegheny County announced the news and said in exchange for the plea, one count of rape was dropped.

Authorities say Journo sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at his tanning parlor in Dormont in 2004. After he was released on bond, authorities say he fled the country and remained at large until he was arrested by Israeli police in December 2017.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 16, 2020.