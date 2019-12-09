Comments
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — The New Kensington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Monae Matthews.
Matthews was last seen on Friday. She was said to be wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and blue Nike shoes.
She is described as 5’2″, 120 pounds, with black hair.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or sees her is asked to call the New Kensington Police Department at (724) 339-7533.
