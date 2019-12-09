Comments
NEW ZEALAND (CBS NEWS) — A volcano erupted Monday on a small New Zealand island frequented by tourists, leaving at least five people dead and others injured. The eruption sent a large plume of steam and ash into the sky around 2 p.m. local time on White Island.
Police said they believed there were fewer than 50 people present at the time of the eruption on the volcanic island, but at least five were confirmed killed.
For the full report, head to CBS News.
You must log in to post a comment.