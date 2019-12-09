Comments
SCRANTON, Pa. – A Pennsylvania nonprofit is proposing to open a 50-bed homeless shelter in Scranton.
The Keystone Mission is seeking the city’s permission to open an overnight shelter with a day center and support services.
The group currently operates a day facility that provides hot meals, clothing, diapers and other essentials. It’s one of the few facilities that serves the city’s homeless population.
The new shelter would not only offer overnight lodging but job training and other services meant to get people into permanent homes.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.