



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are set for another entertaining theme night when the Montreal Canadiens come to town.

On Tuesday, the game is officially “Star Wars” theme night at PPG Paints Arena.

“The force is strong with @AGally94. Know more about Star Wars than these guys? You’ll want to join us on Tuesday for Star Wars Theme Night!”

As usual, there are plenty of in-game activities and promotions for fans planning on attending the game. Ten fans spotted with the best Star Wars costumes will be upgraded to to club seats for the game.

Members of the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion and Mandalorian Mercs will be walking the concourse during the game wearing Star Wars costumes and interacting with fans.

The team is offering a special ticket package for the game that includes an R2-D2 beanie hat with the purchase.

A free Star Wars green screen photo opportunity will be set up in the Highmark Wall of Champions Hallway, along with several Stars Wars-themed video and pinball games and a Moisture Evaporator. Meanwhile, a specialty cocktail, “Dark N Stormy,” will be available throughout concessions and clubs. “TaunTaun Tacos” will be served out of Craft and Carved in section 116 and “Hutt Dogs” will be available at all Classics stands.