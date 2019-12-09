HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania county would lose out on millions of dollars in aid and almost certainly be sued if it refuses to buy new voting machines before Dec. 31.

Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said Monday that was the message delivered to him by Gov. Tom Wolf’s top elections officials last week. As a result, Pries said he’s decided to vote to buy new voting machines.

Dauphin County signaled last month that it might defy Wolf’s insistence that counties buy new voting systems as a security measure in 2020’s election. Pries had said he was comfortable with the county’s old machines.

