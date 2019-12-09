PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have been riding a hot goalie, and he is being recognized by the league for his accomplishments.

The NHL named Tristan Jarry the league’s second star of the week Monday afternoon.

“John Carlson (@Capitals), Tristan Jarry (@penguins) and Jack Eichel (@BuffaloSabres) named “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 8.”

Jarry stopped all 61 shots he faced across two appearances, compiling a 2-0-0 record and two shutouts to help the Penguins earn three wins and move into the first Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. Jarry made 28 saves for his third career shutout in a 3-0 triumph over the St. Louis Blues on December 4th. He then turned aside all 33 shots against in a 2-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes December 6th, extending his personal shutout streak to 144:51 (dating to Nov. 29) – the longest by a Pittsburgh goaltender in the regular season since Marc-Andre Fleury’s 165:06 run from Feb. 1-11, 2015.

The 24-year-old has played in 11 games this season, going 7-4-0 with a 1.82 goals-against average, .943 save percentage and two shutouts.