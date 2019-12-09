



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded to an alleged bomb threat at St. Paul Cathedral on Fifth Avenue.

Police responded to a call about an unattended suitcase left inside the cathedral just before 10 a.m. The Bomb Squad x-rayed the bag and removed it from the building using a robot.

Police also evacuated anyone out of the lower floors of the church in case there was an active bomb inside the suitcase.

Upon inspection from a K-9 and bomb squad technician, nothing suspicious was found inside the bag. An additional examination of the church was made to look for any other unattended bags or packages, but nothing else was discovered.

Pittsburgh Police are currently investigating.