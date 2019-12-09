



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain showers are here to start the week and at this point, most places will see two-day totals of less than an inch.

However, Beaver, Lawerence, and northern Butler counties could see between 1-1.5″ of rain.

Showers have already moved in from the southwest as of 4:00 a.m. with showers expected to pick up in hourly rain rate through the morning with fewer rain-free gaps.

Data points to Pittsburgh seeing around 1″-1.25″ of rain but historically this setup has brought less than an inch of rain to Pittsburgh with higher totals to the northwest.

Tomorrow’s high is a little misleading with highs hit at midnight tonight. The daytime temperatures will be closer to 40 degrees.

Heaviest of rain wraps up in the morning on Tuesday with the possibility of some snow showers by late afternoon into the evening.

The only places where accumulation is possible is in the Laurel Highlands but it will not amount to any more than 2″.

Cold temperatures are expected for the back half of the week with temperatures in the teens for morning temperatures on Thursday.

The next chance for rain comes in on Friday afternoon and some spotty showers are possible over the weekend.

