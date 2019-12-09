Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people have been arrested in a local fraudulent check scheme on Monday.
Propel School Foundation, located on East Carson Street, reported to police that they had discovered nearly two dozen fraudulent checks cashed from its account via a number of financial institutions.
Police have arrested 19-year-old Alaysha Johnson of Pittsburgh, 19-year-old Nia Haley of Pittsburgh, 27-year-old Terry Perry of Verona and 25-year-old Sasha Rucker of Wilmerding.
All have been individually charged with forgery, access device fraud, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
Police are still looking for a fifth suspect.
You must log in to post a comment.