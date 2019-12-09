Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Randall Hockett, who had been found guilty of several charges including aggravated assault, has been sentenced to 43-87 years in prison.
Hockett was shot by police in January 2018 after he fired on the officers from close range.
The officers were responding to a domestic violence call.
During the trial, the jury could not reach a verdict on two counts of criminal attempted homicide and those two counts were withdrawn.
