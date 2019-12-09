Comments
NEW ENGLAND (KDKA) – The NFL is reportedly looking into if the New England Patriots taped the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline.
During his Monday press conference, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the league is looking into whether someone on the Patriots videotaped Cincinnati’s sideline during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
“I’m aware that there was an incident but the league is investigating it, so I’ve got no comment,” Taylor said during the press conference.
