



PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – After a carbon monoxide leak shut down a local Meals on Wheels on Friday, a hospital is stepping in to help.

Director Susan Hanawalt told KDKA the gas company was called and firefighters were on scene Friday when a high level of carbon monoxide was discovered. One of the workers reportedly fainted.

After KDKA’s story aired, St. Clair Hospital cooked and donated 175 meals to donate to Meals on Wheels since their kitchen is shut down until they can make the repairs to the broken exhaust fan.

“This is our community, these are our patients, our neighbors and in some cases people that come to our hospital and we have an obligation,” Andrea Kalina with St. Clair Hospital said.

Meals on Wheels spent Monday morning packing up cold food while the hospital donated the hot meal, but the generosity doesn’t stop there.

“We are intending to provide meals to the center through the end of the week,” Kalina said.

St. Clair Hospital also sent out a repairman to try to fix the broken fan or help them buy a new one if needed.