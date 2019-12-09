



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of six people facing charges after an assault at a downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s left a man paralyzed has entered a plea of not guilty.

On Monday, Roneese Davis entered her plea, and her attorney pointed out the size difference between her and the alleged victim.

Police say surveillance video shows an argument staring with an unknown male and Marc Conn, along with his longtime girlfriend Billie Jo Goldsworthy, inside the McDonald’s.

When Conn tried to pull his girlfriend away, the criminal complaint says two McDonald’s employees identified as Davis and Kaniya Martin intervened and could be seen pushing and punching Goldsworthy, who police say appeared to be pushing back.

Police said Goldsworthy continued to argue with employees and customers outside.

When Conn tried to assist his girlfriend and break up the fight, he was also attacked and knocked unconscious.

Video footage shows Davis punching Conn once into the back of the head, causing Conn to fall face-first onto the pavement.

Detectives say Conn is still in the hospital and cannot feed or bathe himself.

Davis’ defense attorney claims she was trying to do her job and was merely fighting back.

She is due back in court at the end of January.

WARNING: Graphic content and language

https://www.facebook.com/RonskilowPgh/videos/2448290948615235/