



ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The Wildwood Highlands Entertainment Complex announced on Monday that they are closing effective immediately.

In a press release, they stated that Wildwood’s sports dome will remain open under the leadership of the North Park Sports Complex. (NPSC) will offer an indoor arena, outdoor field and creek to businesses, schools and families. They will also host sports leagues and camps for children and adults.

People looking for more information should visit the North Park Sports website.

Wildwood has served their customers for more than 30 years and said that they did not make the “decision lightly” when they chose to permanently close.

“We hope that although Wildwood has closed its final chapter that the memories will live on fondly for all who visited,” said the press release.

Those with gift cards to Wildwood or tickets should contact Ryan Mulligan at 412-487-5517. Refunds will be offered or funds can be transferred to apply to the North Park Sports Complex.