



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Former state governor Tom Corbett who now teaches law at Duquesne University and Joseph Sabino Mistick, who also teaches law at Duquesne, broke down the recent events of the impeachment inquiry.

Today, House Democrats said they are moving forward with two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Mistick believes the Democrats made their point while Corbett disagrees. He says they needed to do what they needed to do, but it ultimately comes down to the Senate.

New polls show public favor of the impeachment inquiry is dropping slightly. But Mistick says those numbers aren’t what matter.

“This is a process provided to us by our Constitution. It’s a gift. We should be happy we have such a thing, that we can stand up to the most powerful man in the land,” he said.

“What’s interesting in the numbers, though,” Corbett says, “is they haven’t really changed very much. I think this reflects somewhat the fact that people are tired of hearing about it,” he says.

Mistick looked to the past and brought up the impeachment inquiry into Richard Nixon.

“Remember this: on August 5th, 1974, Richard Nixon was in pretty good shape. On August 9th, 1974, he resigned. In four days, he went down the drain. So things can change quickly in this process.”