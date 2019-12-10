HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Devin Bush helped make a difference in the lives of local children.
The Steelers linebacker surprised some kids with a holiday shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods at The Waterfront on Tuesday.
“It feels good to give back to the youth and show face,” Bush said. “I’m happy to be here and be part of these kids’ experience.”
The kids were from Steel City Squash, an organization that helps people from underserved communities.
Each kid got $125 dollars to buy whatever they wanted, and Bush served as their personal shopping consultant.
“It was really cool,” Leonard Aiken said. “I think the people who did it were really nice. And I’m just thankful for it.”
Steel City Squash also received a $5,000 donation on behalf of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.
