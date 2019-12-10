  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devin Bush, Dick's Sporting Goods, Homestead, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steel City Squash, The Waterfront


HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Devin Bush helped make a difference in the lives of local children.

The Steelers linebacker surprised some kids with a holiday shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods at The Waterfront on Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

“It feels good to give back to the youth and show face,” Bush said. “I’m happy to be here and be part of these kids’ experience.”

The kids were from Steel City Squash, an organization that helps people from underserved communities.

Each kid got $125 dollars to buy whatever they wanted, and Bush served as their personal shopping consultant.

“It was really cool,” Leonard Aiken said. “I think the people who did it were really nice. And I’m just thankful for it.”

Steel City Squash also received a $5,000 donation on behalf of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

Comments