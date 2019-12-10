By Pam Surano
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Ellwood City Medical Center has been temporarily suspended from providing any services.

The day before Thanksgiving, inpatient services were banned and the ER was shut down after the Health Department found “serious violations” to the state Health Care Facilities Act.

Then, nearly 100 people were laid off, leaving 92 people with a job before the holiday season. The medical center’s CEO also resigned.

Now, the hospital says there is a temporary suspension of “all clinical services.”

The mayor told KDKA his sources tell him the hospital could be closed until the beginning of next year, if not longer.

