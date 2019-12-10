ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Ellwood City Medical Center has been temporarily suspended from providing any services.
The day before Thanksgiving, inpatient services were banned and the ER was shut down after the Health Department found “serious violations” to the state Health Care Facilities Act.
Then, nearly 100 people were laid off, leaving 92 people with a job before the holiday season. The medical center’s CEO also resigned.
BREAKING:Ellwood City Medical Center has been shutdown. Mayor Anthony Court calls it “totally disheartening” news. This is how the remaining employees were notified after nearly 100 were just let go and last night the CEO of the medical center resigned. @KDKA for further details. pic.twitter.com/OexCxN4OQV
Now, the hospital says there is a temporary suspension of “all clinical services.”
The mayor told KDKA his sources tell him the hospital could be closed until the beginning of next year, if not longer.
