PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Camo Santa made his way back to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh again this year!
Just like last year, former Steelers great Brett Keisel teamed with Dick Sporting Goods to provide gifts to the kids at the hospital.
“Such a fun morning spreading cheer at @ChildrensPgh. Thanks to @DICKS for helping me with presents for the Tough girls and boys. #MagicOfSports #CamoSanta #ForDaKids”
Such a fun morning spreading cheer at @ChildrensPgh. Thanks to @DICKS for helping me with presents for the Tough girls and boys. #MagicOfSports #CamoSanta #ForDaKids pic.twitter.com/QxJCNOqsuV
— Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) December 10, 2019
Last year, Keisel did the same thing for the patients at Children’s, who always appreciate when he stops by!
You must log in to post a comment.