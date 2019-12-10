PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What’s in your medicine cabinet? Are you ready for the next time your child gets hurt or sick?

Kristine Sorensen gets expert advice from pediatrician Dr. Todd Wolynn of Kids Plus Pediatrics on what you should have at home to hold you over before you need to see the doctor. Here’s their edited conversation.

Kristine Sorensen: Where do we start with what devices to have at home?

Dr. Todd Wolynn: There are a few things that I think will make a lot of sense. One is to make sure you have a thermometer.

Kristine Sorensen: There are so many kinds out there. What do you recommend?

Dr. Todd Wolynn: For infants, especially under two months of age, a rectal thermometer is really going to be important because any temperature that’s obtained differently is not going to be as accurate. For children older than infants, you can use infrared thermometers that you just scan across the forehead. Those are pretty quick and accurate. You don’t have to worry about the mercury based thermometers anymore. They’re pretty much all gone.

Kristine Sorensen: What else do we need?

Dr. Todd Wolynn: Other devices or other implements to get include Band Aids. Different sizes are really important for kids. They’re gonna get scrapes and cuts all the time. For babies, that nasal suction pump that looks like a little turkey baster is good to have.

Kristine Sorensen: What about medicine just over the counter?

Dr. Todd Wolynn: Tylenol, which is acetaminophen, or Advil, which is ibuprofen, are really good for fever and pain control. For topical medicines, we definitely recommend things like triple antibiotic, and some of them have pain relief in it now. Hydrocortisone cream is good for the rashes. The other oral medicine that I think it’s important to have handy is Benadryl for allergic reactions. And for babies, the nasal saline drops can be more effective than the nasal suction pump.