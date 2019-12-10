Filed Under:Local TV, Penn State, Penn State Police, State College


STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State officials say an investigation is underway after a social media post warned of a shooting incident that mentioned the university.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety announced Tuesday that state and federal agencies are involved in the investigation.

The credibility of the threat is not known at this time, officials said.

It is not known if anyone was taken into custody.

