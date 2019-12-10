Comments
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State officials say an investigation is underway after a social media post warned of a shooting incident that mentioned the university.
Penn State University Police and Public Safety announced Tuesday that state and federal agencies are involved in the investigation.
The credibility of the threat is not known at this time, officials said.
It is not known if anyone was taken into custody.
We remind students, employees and visitors to report suspicious activity by calling 911. You can also submit tips online: https://t.co/SCGGNcv0lj pic.twitter.com/m0GB5ZMp8d
— Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) December 10, 2019
