NELSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper is being flown to the hospital after being shot in northern Pennsylvania.

State police say officers were conducting a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, Tioga County near Mansfield just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots.

A trooper was struck by the gunfire and was flown to the hospital.

State police say the trooper’s condition is currently unknown.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

