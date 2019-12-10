Comments
NELSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper is being flown to the hospital after being shot in northern Pennsylvania.
State police say officers were conducting a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, Tioga County near Mansfield just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots.
The Trooper’s condition is unknown at this time. More information will be provided when it is available. https://t.co/u7YgAXWjl2
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 10, 2019
A trooper was struck by the gunfire and was flown to the hospital.
State police say the trooper’s condition is currently unknown.
