



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The state Game Commission says amid public outrage — with the “loudest and most passionate” messages coming from hunters — a video that shows two males torturing a deer is still under active investigation.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission says it has received a strong response to a video allegedly showing two males torturing an injured deer. “Some of the loudest and most passionate messages have been from hunters,” the post says.

The disturbing video, which has caused public outrage, surfaced last weekend. The video shows two teens appearing to stomp on and kick an injured deer. They were also laughing and pulling at its antlers.

Police Chief Vince Markle told Brookville solicitor Jim Dennison that his 18-year-old stepson is one of the people in the video.

The public has been outraged by the disturbing acts pictured. Hunting groups have condemned the video, saying it doesn’t represent who they are as hunters.

“The actions that the video appears to show do not represent ethical hunting practices or individuals who we would be proud to consider Pennsylvania hunters,” the commission says in the Facebook post.

No charges have been announced yet. The other person in the video is 16 years old. Since he is 16 and not facing any charges, KDKA is not identifying him at this point.

As the investigation continues, the commission asks the public for their patience. They say they have been working since they were made aware of the video at the beginning of December.

“The investigation surrounding this case is still active and our state game wardens are continuing their work with the assistance and coordination of county law enforcement officials and the Pennsylvania State Police,” the commission says.