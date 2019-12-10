PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tristan Jarry has his name in the Pittsburgh Penguins record book.
On Tuesday, the goalkeeper set a new franchise record for longest shutout streak at 117 minutes, 15 seconds.
Jarry broke the previous mark of 173:06 set by Thomas Vokoun from March 22 to April 2, 2013.
Tristan Jarry’s shutout streak, which was snapped at 177:15, is a new franchise record. He surpassed Tomas Vokoun’s streak of 173:06 established from Mar. 22-Apr. 2, 2013. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/ChjcKrGAcB
Jarry pitched a shutout on Dec. 4 against the St. Louis Blues and again on Dec. 6 against the Arizona Coyotes.
Jarry allowed his first goal at the 12:24 mark of the second period in Tuesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.
