  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tristan Jarry has his name in the Pittsburgh Penguins record book.

On Tuesday, the goalkeeper set a new franchise record for longest shutout streak at 117 minutes, 15 seconds.

Jarry broke the previous mark of 173:06 set by Thomas Vokoun from March 22 to April 2, 2013.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jarry pitched a shutout on Dec. 4 against the St. Louis Blues and again on Dec. 6 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Jarry allowed his first goal at the 12:24 mark of the second period in Tuesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Comments